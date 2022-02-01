Ondo Bye-election: Alade Wins APC Primary (See Full Results)

Mayokun Lawson-Alade, popularly known as ‘LAAF’, has emerged victorious in the All Progressives Congress indirect primary election held on Tuesday to decide the party flagbearer for the February 26 House of Representatives bye-election in Akure North/South.

Former member of the House of Representatives and Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Hon Ifedayo Abegunde; and former member of the Assembly, Hon. Ademola Adegoroye, among others, were defeated by Alade, a greenhorn from the Akure South Local Government Area.

He also defeated the former Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hon. Omowunmi Olatunji-Ohwovoriole; the Senate Director of Administration, Mr. Dennis Fadairo; a former lawmaker, Hon. Abiodun Derin Adesida; a member of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Sunday Olajide; and a former lawmaker, Hon. Abiodun Derin Adesida.

Lawson-Alade received 305 votes out of 702, while Olatunji-Ohwovoriole received 196 votes, Adegoroye received 66 votes, Olajide received 13 votes, and Abegunde received 56 votes.

Fadairo received 43 votes, Owoyemi four, Adesida 16 while three votes were nullified.

Mr Nkem Okeke, the outgoing Deputy Governor of Anambra State and Chairman of the Committee for the Primary Election, announced the results, saying, “Based on the electoral process, Mayokun Lawson-Alade emerged as the winner of the elections.”

Following the death of Hon Adedayo Omolafe in August 2021, the House of Representatives seat for Akure South/North became vacant.

Full Results

Mayokun Lawson-Alade – 305

Sunday Olajide – 13

Ifedayo Abegunde – 56

Dennis Fadairo – 43

Emmanuel Owoyemi – 4

Abiodun Adesida – 16

Ademola Adegoroye – 66

Omowumi Olatunji – 196

Total votes – 702

Valid votes – 699

Invalid – 3