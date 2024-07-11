Ondo NLC Elects Olapade Ademola as New Chairman

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Ondo State has elected Olapade Ademola as their new chairman.

Ademola was elected by members of the State Executive Council (SEC) of the NLC at a special meeting held at the state NLC secretariat in Akure.

He replaces Comrade Victor Oladele Amoko, who retired.

During the meeting, the 41 SEC members present unanimously decided that Ademola will serve as the new chairman of the NLC in the state.

In his acceptance speech, Comrade Ademola vowed to enhance welfare packages for workers in Ondo State.

“I want to thank the SEC members of Ondo State Nigeria Labour Congress for giving me the privilege and power to pilot the leadership of the Congress,” Ademola said.

“Workers should be expecting something better in terms of improved salary, pension, promotion, and training.”