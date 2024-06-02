Ondo Police Investigate Murder of Middle-Aged Man, Spouse Suspected

Following the murder of a middle-aged man in Ondo State, the state police command has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Residents of Akungba-Akoko, in the Akoko Southwest Local Government Area where the incident occurred, have pointed fingers at the spouse of the deceased, Oluwakemi Omolara, as the prime suspect.

Omolara is accused of using a pestle to hit her husband, Jaimu, on the neck during an argument over alleged infidelity.

However, when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Olufunmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, clarified that the deceased’s wife was the one who reported her husband’s death to the police.

According to Odunlami, Omolara claimed that some unknown individuals killed her husband at midnight on Saturday.

Odunlami emphasized that the police have not yet confirmed the allegation that the wife murdered the deceased, and no arrests have been made.

“I can’t confirm that the victim’s wife killed him because it was the woman who reported the matter at the police station.

We have not made any arrests now, but an investigation has begun into the incident,” Odunlami stated.