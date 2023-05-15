Ongoing Investigation On Seun Kuti’s Case Will Be Detailed And Transparent – SP Benjamin Hundeyin

The spokesperson of the Lagos state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin has come out to say that Afrobeats singer, Seun Kuti has been placed under arrest following his assault on a police officer. He recently revealed this via a press statement, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, the singer showed up at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters in Ikeja in the early hours of today, and he came alongside his lawyer and family representative.

Benjamin added that Seun has been effectively placed under arrest in line with the law.

His words, “SERIOUS ASSAULT ON POLICE OFFICER: SEUN KUTI TURNS SELF IN

Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, in the early hours of today turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, in company of his lawyer and family representative. He has been placed under arrest in line with the law. The Command appreciates the public for their concern and assures that the ongoing investigation will be detailed, transparent, professionally pursued; and justice will be manifestly served for all parties involved.”

