Only A Black Heart Will Make You Derive Joy In Believing The Worst About Others – Annie Idibia

Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia has come out to address those with dark, envious and evil hearts. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, she is tired of people with black hearts hating so deep that they forget how to love their own people.

Annie Idibia added that it is always a shame when she sees people derive so much joy in believing the worst about others.

Her words, “Some families, some partners…staff!!! Live and let’s live. Go on with your perfect lives. So easy and exciting to believe the worst about a person. But your dark, envious, evil hearts won’t let you believe the good news or when they did things to make you happy and comfy in their space. U hate so deep u forget how to love your own. Sad…when they were there for you. #onMyLane.”

WOW.

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents.