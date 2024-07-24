Only A Skilled Beggar Can Thrive In The Current Nigerian Economy – Dotun

Popular OAP, Dotun has come out to say that the Nigerian economy is so bad that even beggars are afraid to beg. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, beggars now need grace and extra skill to beg in the Nigeria of today, because only that will make anyone part with one naira.

His words,

WOW.

Dotun a.k.a Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode (born April 8, 1984) is a Nigerian on-air personality, video jockey, actor and media entrepreneur, popularly known as Do2Tun (Pronounced D-O-To-The-T-U-N).

After pioneering a dance group called Xtreme dancers while in the university and featuring in music videos like D’banj’s Why Me and Same Ni by Dj Zeez, Dotun came to wider prominence as a TV and radio personality, hosting shows and concerts.

Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode was born in Lagos on 8 April 1984 to a building engineer father and a nurse mother. He is the first child of a nuclear family of three children. He attended Kemeesther Nursery and Primary school in Surulere, Lagos and then to the Mayflower School, Ikenne, Ogun State.

Oladotun started his career in broadcasting in 2004 as an intern with Cool FM where he served for about five years before he began to host radio shows. He has since hosted numerous shows on Cool FM as well as on TV.