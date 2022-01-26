Sammie Okposo Just Proved That No One Is Perfect – Ubi Franklin

Popular music executive, Ubi Franklin has come out to react to gospel singer, Sammie Okposo’s confession of cheating on his wife with a US-based lady which resulted in a pregnancy. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, cheating is definitely bad for someone at Okposo’s level and for what he stands for, but he prays that God will forgive the singer and heal him.

Ubi Franklin added that nobody is perfect and days will come when a man won’t be proud of his actions.

WOW.

Ubi Franklin, born Ubi Ekapong Ofem, is a Nigerian music artist manager, Entrepreneur, TV show host and the founder of record label Made Men Music Group (Triple MG).

Ubi Franklin was born in Cross River State, Nigeria on 2nd February 1986. He is the 11th of 15 children. He had his primary and secondary education in Calabar, after which he studied law at the University Madonna Nigeria.

On November 1, 2015, Ubi Franklin married Lilian Esoro. Their son, was born on 17 July 2016. Presently, he has four children, three daughters and a son. Franklin admitted that from July 2016 to March 2017, he struggled to overcome bouts of depression which almost led him to commit suicide.

Franklin is also a public speaker. He was a speaker at the Youth Enterprise Conference organized by Nairabet’s founder,Otunba Akin Alabi. He also shared stage with chairman of First Bank, Ibukun Awosika, and Veteran Nollywood Actor Richard Mofe Damijo at the Hub Business Conference organized by Commonwealth of Zion Assembly.