Only Emefiele reappointed twice as CBN gov in last 30 years – Omokri cautions critics

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has asked Nigerians criticizing the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele, to think twice.

Omokri, in a post on his official Facebook on Sunday, said the embattled CBN governor is the only Nigerian who has held the position in the apex bank for two tenures in the last 30 years.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, member was of the opinion that Emefiele, who is currently in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, should be given the privilege of defending himself by charging him to court.

He wrote, “In the last thirty years, Emefiele has been the only CBN Governor reappointed for a second tenure. And what makes his case even more unique is that he was appointed by one President from one party and reappointed by another from a different party.

“So think twice before you condemn Emefiele. He held an office that was literally the most sought-after non-elective position in Nigeria. There are lots of accusations against him and no evidence as of yet.

“A media trial by a mob will not get to the bottom of this issue. If the Tinubu administration feels he has a case to answer, let him be charged to court and given the judicial and media space to defend himself”.