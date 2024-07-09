Only God Can Resolve Rivers State Crisis, Says Former Senator Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has stated that only divine intervention can resolve the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.
Posting on social media platform X, Sani wrote: “Rivers State has been left in the hands of God to solve the problem.”
Rivers State has been experiencing significant political tension since Governor Sim Fubara assumed office.
A power struggle between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, has led to a contentious battle over political control in the state.
The crisis has escalated to the point where two parallel speakers, Martin Amaewhule and Victor Oko-Jumbo, have emerged, each claiming legitimacy.
Despite President Bola Tinubu’s earlier efforts to mediate, the intervention has not yielded the desired resolution, leaving the state’s political future uncertain.
Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate