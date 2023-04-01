Only Henderson, Fabinho, Gakpo And Alisson Turned Up Vs City – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to say that he would not have won against Manchester City with an extra man on the field. This is coming after his Liverpool team was comfortably beaten 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he did not really see the incident that could have led to a red card for Rodri, but he doesn’t think his team would have taken advantage if he was sent off.

Klopp added that only Henderson, Fabinho, Gakpo and Alisson turned up for the game, and that is not good enough.

His words on a potential Rodri red card, “I didn’t see it good enough,”

“Could he have got a second yellow? Yeah. I am not sure we would have won against 10 men.”

“Four performances were OK,”

“The two midfielders, Hendo and Fab, worked a lot, Cody and Ali and that is very difficult. If you want to get something here, 14 or 15 players have to be on top of their game and that was not the case.”