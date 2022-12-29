Only Mbappe Can Prevent Another Messi Ballon d’Or Win – Lewandowski

Lionel Messi is in pole position to win the 2023 Ballon d’Or after guiding Argentina to their third World Cup title, Robert Lewandowski has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, only Kylian Mbappe can still wrestle the prestigious award next, but he still sees the World Cup deciding who wins it.

Lewandowski added that winning the World Cup means everything to Messi and he is happy for him.

His words, “There is maybe one more player who plays for the same club [Kylian Mbappe] but there is only one World Cup that decides who is going to win it this season and Leo is now in the top position for sure because of what he has achieved which means everything to him. He now can enjoy it,”