Only Nigerians with mental problems will vote APC – Iyorchia Ayu

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, has cautioned Nigerians against voting for the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Ayu said only Nigerians with mental problems would vote for the APC in the upcoming elections.

Speaking at the party’s presidential campaign rally in Benue State, Ayu said: “All of you know that you have suffered in this country in the last eight years of APC, only somebody who has a mental problem will vote for APC.”

Ayu also dismissed insinuations of a crisis within the party, stressing that the party is not divided.

He, however, noted that efforts are ongoing to reconcile aggrieved members within the party.

“The party is not divided. There are a few members who have grievances. We are talking to them. We want to make sure they come back and work with us fully,” he said.