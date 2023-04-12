Only Women Who Wish To Become Overnight Stars Sleep With Movie Producers – Ruby Ojiakor

Nollywood actress, Ruby Ojiakor has come out to say that only actresses desperate for fame sleep with movie producers in exchange for a movie role. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, the fact is that only those who want to be famous by any means allow themselves to be used by randy producers to satisfy their sexual desires.

Ruby added that dreaming about becoming an overnight star always leads people down the wrong path.

Her word, “It is good when an actress is talented and knows what she is doing. Many of the girls that prefer to sleep with filmmakers are not that good at what they do. They are just desperate, want to become overnight stars. If one is not desperate and one keeps praying to God, one will get movie roles, even if one does not sleep with filmmakers. The filmmakers will not have any option in such a case because the person is good. It is important for actresses to always work on themselves. Once they do so, they will always get jobs. I still get calls despite turning down sexual advances from producers.”

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.