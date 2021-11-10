Luis Enrique Has Nothing Against Real Madrid Players – Carvajal

Spanish manager, Luis Enrique is not against Real Madrid, Dani Carvajal has said. He recently revealed that the ex Barcelona coach holds nothing against his club.

According to him, the opinion is very wrong and nothing could be further from the truth because Enrique invites all players who can help the Spanish national team.

Carvajal added that it is best for everyone to leave Luis alone to take charge of his plans and philosophy.

His words, “When I have heard that opinion I try to explain that nothing could be further from the truth,”

“The coach tries to call up the players he thinks are going to help achieve what he wants, whatever team they play for.”

“That is his method, his philosophy and plan. I thank him [for always picking me], and for what he said about me at his press conference. I hope things continue this way.”

On the World Cup, “Can I imagine a World Cup without Spain? Not right now, and we all have to work hard to make sure it doesn’t happen,”

“I can’t remember [the last play-off Spain played]. Best not to go through that again.”