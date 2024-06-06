Performing Ministers: Osun Youths knock PDP and Extols Oyetola’s Virtues

Osun State Youths under the aegis of Congress of Progressive Youth (COPY) has knocked the State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over its poor rating of the immediate past Governor of Osun State and current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola in the Federalist cabinet, saying that the PDP as a party had been blindfolded with the politics of bitterness which they were known for, to rate Oyetola as one of the poor performing Ministers of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the last one of the administration.

The group gave kudos to Oyetola for making Osun State and her citizens proud in the administration of President Bola Tinubu for being a good representative of the State in the Federal cabinet, urging the State PDP leaders and members to purge themselves of politics of bitterness which has been retrogressing the current PDP administration of Mr. Jackson Ademola Adeleke in the area of performance with huge allocation being accrued to the State from Federation Account through President Tinubu led Federal Government of Nigeria.

The group also gave a pass mark to former Governor Oyetola for performing excellently well as pioneer Minister of Marine and Blue Economy that made the ministry increase the income generating revenue base to the purse of the Federal Government today, upon which being the fulcrum of revenue allocation to the State Governors including; Mr Ademola Jackson Adeleke, alleging that upon all the huge allocations accrued to the State from the federation account, the PDP Government could not show any tangible achievement to justify the huge allocations to the State purse than misplacement of priority and political jamboree cum dancing as a hobby.

Reacting to a statement credited to State PDP Chairman, Mr. Sunday Bisi recently on the poor rating of Oyetola as pioneer Minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

In a signed press statement by the COPY’s Chairman and Secretary, Mr Ibrahim Aderinto and Lekan Ibrahim (Legacy) respectively, after the group weekly meeting in Osogbo on Wednesday and copies were made available to newsmen, extolled the virtues of Oyetola as a financial expert and administrator par excellence that took the State out of the financial quagmire that gave prosperous life to Adeleke’s Government thereafter.

The statement stated that the excellent performance of Oyetola as a governor of Osun State between 2018 to 2022 and as performing current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, made the good people of the State yarning for his coming back as governor of Osun State in 2026 for a second term in office, describing Oyetola as a refined political leader and his leadership qualities are second to none.

“Sadly, Sunday Bisi led Osun PDP and his doomy cohorts could not see the achievements and excellent performance of Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola as Minister of Marine and Blue Economy in the cabinet of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu because of politics of bitterness which becloud the party(PDP) sense of judgement. Oyetola has made the good people of Osun proud as a good representative of the State in the Federal cabinet and Oyetola’s wealth of experience in public financing and administration saved Osun State from bricks of collapse while held forth as Governor of the State.”, the group submitted.