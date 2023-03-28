PDP crisis: What would’ve happened if Ayu resigned before elections – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani has said the outcome of the presidential election would not have favoured the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, even if the party’s Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, had resigned.

The social commentator stated this in a tweet while reacting to the current leadership crisis rocking the main opposition party.

At least five governors elected under the PDP had, prior to the general elections, demanded Ayu’s resignation as the only condition to work for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Ayu’s refusal to resign led to the formation of the G-5 governors who worked for candidates of other parties during the just concluded poll.

Leader of the G-5 and Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, had lauded his team for ensuring that Atiku was defeated in the elections that produced Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the winner.

Shehu, in the tweet, opined that nothing would have changed if the G-5 had worked for Atiku, citing their inability to win elections in their various states.

Sani wrote, “The fact is that even if Ayu had stepped down before the election, nothing much could have changed because those opposed to him were also struggling to survive and in the end, could not help themselves much.

“Ayu met the party in the City of Sodom and tried his possible best and led it to the desert of Gomorrah”.