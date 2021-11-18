Operator urges FG to increase domestic supply of LPG

The Managing Director of Petrocam Trading Nigeria Limited, Patrick Ilo, has urged the Federal Government to make a concerted effort in making sure Nigeria LNG(NLNG) increase its LPG supply to the market.

To increase access to the product, Ilo said his firm has formally opened a new solar-powered, five metric tonnes LPG filling skid station in Itele Road, off Isunba-Lafenwa Road, Ogun State.

The firm’s investment in LPG bulk storage and retailing through active participation in LPG distribution channels are designed to ensure the products get to the consumers in high quality and safety.

Ilo stated that one of the major reasons the product is very costly is because NLNG is not supplying enough products around the country despite a growing number of LPG users.