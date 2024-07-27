Oprah Winfrey And I Are Not Gay – Gayle King

Popular media mogul, Oprah Winfrey and her longtime best friend, Gayle King have shut down the longstanding rumor that they are secretly having a romantic relationship. They recently appeared on Melinda French Gates’ Moments That Make Us interview series, and fans have been reacting.

According to Oprah, she and King have done everything together almost throughout their lives, and even if they have been up against several rumors over the years, their bond remains tighter than ever.

Gayle added that if they were both in gay relationship, they would not hesitate to tell the world about it.

Her words, “I think we’ve shared pretty much everything and I would have to say, it wasn’t even a matter of navigation. For years, people used to say we were gay, and listen, we were up against that forever. And people still may think it.”

King added, “If we were gay, we’d tell you!”

WOW.