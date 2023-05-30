    Login
    Subscribe

    Orji Uzor Kalu tells Tinubu to scrap Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs

    Politics By Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read

    Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged President Bola Tinubu to abolish the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, citing its redundancy in light of the Niger Delta Development Commission’s existence.

    Former Abia state governor - Mr orji Uzi kalu
    Former Abia state governor – Mr orji Uzi kalu

    Speaking to reporters in Abuja on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, Kalu extended his congratulations to President Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima on their successful assumption of office.

    Kalu emphasised the need to streamline the government’s ministries and parastatals, identifying the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs as one that has become obsolete.

    He suggested that the ministry should be scrapped, pointing out that the Niger Delta Development Commission serves a similar purpose, just as the North East Development Commission does. Kalu advised that the NDDC should be repositioned to report directly to the President, as mandated by its establishment Act.

    See also  APC Promised Us Security But They Failed — Atiku

    Highlighting a discrepancy, Kalu noted that the Act governing the NDDC does not stipulate that the commission should report to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs. He urged the authorities to allow the NDDC to function independently and solely as a commission.

    Kalu, who represents Abia North in the National Assembly, expressed confidence that under President Tinubu’s leadership, the era of embezzling public funds would come to an end.

    He reassured the public that their focus is on restoring the country to the Nigerian people, emphasising that those harboring intentions to engage in corruption should reconsider their actions, as such practices are no longer tolerated.

    See also  Omisore Threatens Aregbesola With Legal Action Over ‘Ex-Convict’ Comment

    Notably, Kalu is currently engaged in a fierce competition with Senator Godswill Akpabio for the position of Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply