Ortom opens up on defecting to APC, vows to support Tinubu after leaving office

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has dismissed the possibility of defecting to the All Progressives Congress, APC, after leaving office.

Ortom, however, vowed to support and work for the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, as a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, member.

Speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Wednesday, the governor said he would continue to ensure equity and justice in Nigeria.

Ortom said he worked for the emergence of a southern presidency because he wanted equity and justice.

According to him: “That is not on my table, I’m in PDP, and I worked for the Southern presidency, which Tinubu and Obi were part of. Defecting is not on my table now.

“If Tinubu is sworn in, I will continue to pray and support him to succeed.

“I remain the leader of PDP in Benue State but will continue to work for equity and justice in Nigeria.”