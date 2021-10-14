Osimhen Deserves Trophies Like Cavani – Gianluca Atzori

Victor Osimhen reminds me of Edinson Cavani when he was younger, Gianluca Atzori has said. He recently revealed that he hopes the Nigerian striker wins a lot of trophies like the Uruguayan.

According to him, Osimhen has started very strongly in the Serie A this season and he hopes his good form continues throughout the year.

He added that Osimhen‘s physicality is super admirable and it’ll earn him a lot of goals.

His words, “He started very strongly, and when a striker starts in confidence, usually, he enjoys this throughout the year.”

“He is physical, and he helps the team a lot and reminds me of the younger Cavani.”

“I wish him to continue like this and make the same career as the Matador.”

“They trust me and stood by me through a tough start last season,”

“The love I enjoy is massive – the club, the city, the supporters and everyone connected to Napoli makes me fly. I play for an incredible club with a huge football history. I only have to focus and give my best all the time.”

“Of course I am happy to be among the most expensive African footballers in history.”