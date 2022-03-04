Osimhen Is Not Selfish Like Rafael Leao – Incocciati

Ex Italy striker, Giuseppe Incocciati has come out to say that Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen is a team player. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes the Nigerian is more of a team player compared to Rafael Leao of AC Milan, who is more individualistic and will not fight for the team.

Incocciati added that both Napoli and Milan cannot afford to lose the game, especially if Inter win their recovery match against Bologna.

His words, “[Osimhen] is a boy who has great room for improvement, he is generous, he fights for the team and always offers himself in the final third to be given the ball by his teammates, unlike Leao who is more individualistic,”

“On Sunday, [Osimhen], with the push of his home fans, can make the match his own and this will be decisive.”

“No one between Napoli and Milan can afford to lose, especially if Inter win their recovery match against Bologna, thus overcoming the first two.”