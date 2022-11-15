Osimhen Is Sabotaging Super Eagles – Mobi Oparaku

Nigeria legend, Mobi Oparaku has come out to call for action to be taken against Victor Osimhen after he was ruled out of the Super Eagles friendly. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the Napoli striker is definitely not in at the moment because he just played at the weekend, so he is clearly sabotaging the national team.

Mobi added that Osimhen simply ignored the game because he sees it as a meaningless friendly.

His words, “This is sabotage. He wasn’t injured, I saw him at the weekend and he was not substituted due to injury.”

“Because it’s a friendly and we are not going to the World Cup he has come out to say he is not playing. This is sabotage he should be sanctioned.”