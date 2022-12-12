Osimhen Is The Best Striker In The World Right Now – Inzaghi

Ex footballer, Filippo Inzaghi has come out to say that he believes Victor Osimhen is the best striker in the world. He recently revealed that he feels the Nigerian is better than Karim Benzema and Olivier Giroud right now following his great displays in the Serie A.

According to him, Osimhen attacks deep and keeps the ball like no other striker around nowadays, and he feels he has a very high ceiling in football.

Inzaghi added that Benzema is actually less of an area centre forward if people take a close look at him.

His words, “If we think of Napoli, Osimhen is a true centre-forward,”

“He attacks deep, and keeps the ball, Osimhen is probably the best right now, beyond Benzema, who, however, is less of an area centre forward, and perhaps than Giroud.”