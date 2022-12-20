Osimhen Might Not Be Beautiful To Watch, But He Is Effective – Ciccio Graziani

Ex-AS Roma and Torino forward, Ciccio Graziani has come out to shower praise on Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Osimhen is currently top scorer in Serie A by scoring in almost every game, and this makes him the best player in the league at the moment.

Ciccio added that maybe it won’t be beautiful to see on the pitch, but he is surely effective.

His words, “He’s the top scorer in Serie A, he scores goals in every game.”

“Maybe it won’t be beautiful to see but he’s effective. The highest performance in the entire league and it’s the one that affects the most, so for me, he’s my player in Serie A at the moment.”