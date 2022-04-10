Osun 2022: PDP Institutes Caretaker Committee As Sunday Bisi Led Exco Hands Over

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) has approved a new caretaker committee for the party in Osun State.

The committee according to the PDP NWC is to run the affairs of the Osun chapter of the party in the run-up to the Osun 2022 gubernatorial election.

In a statement made available by Debo Ologunagba, the PDP National Publicity Secretary on Saturday, the decision was coming after the expiration of the tenure of the Sunday Bisi led State Executive Committee of the PDP in the state.

The party also noted that the expiration marked the end of the tenure of the Bisi led State Working Committee of the Osun PDP.

According to Ologunagba, “The Osun Caretaker Committee is to manage the affairs of the Party in Osun State from Friday, April 8, 2022, for a period not exceeding 90 days (3 months) or till such a time a new State Executive Committee will be elected in the State.

“The members of the Osun State Caretaker Committee are as follows: Dr. Adekunle Akindele – Chairman, Otunba Femi Carena – Secretary, Barr. Niyi Owolade – Member, Chief (Mrs) Ayobola Fadeyi Awolowo – Member, Dr. B.T. Salami – Member, Engr. Adetoye Ogunboyega – Member and Alhaji Razaq Oyelani – Member.”

The statement also indicated that the caretaker committee members were to oversee the affairs of the governorship campaign of Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The tenure of Sunday Bisi as Chairman of the Osun chapter of the PDP had been fraught with controversies.

From the onset, the Osun PDP executives had been having a running battle with several factions ranging from the Olasoji Adagunodo faction and recently the Wale Ojo faction which sought unsuccessfully to seize the party architecture in the state through several court injunctions.

Also, the PDP gubernatorial primary election in the state ended up polarising the party more as two candidates emerged; Dotun Babayemi and Ademola Adeleke to which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) settled for the latter.