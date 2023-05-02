Osun APC receives knocks on repositioning plans

A former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Osun State, Elder Lowo Adebiyi has welcomed moves by the party to reposition itself in the state.

In his reaction to the moves, the former Chairman of The Osun Progressives, TOP aligned with a former governor of the state, Rauf Aregbesola, said there are some conditions that must be met before the repositioning.

He insisted that those conditions must be met before Aregbesola’s supporters would appear before the panel.

Adebiyi said, “It is a welcome development but we are not aware. It is a good thing if they think it is now time to reposition the party, we are still in the APC but we are not aware and not involved in the committee issue.”

He said the faction loyal to Rauf Aregbesola would not appear before the committees.

“How do we appear before the committee? Is that a panel to probe us? If they feel like coming to us, we will let them know the way forward, but we will not appear before them, it is not possible.”

The immediate past governor of the state, Adegboyega Oyetola had on Monday inaugurated an 11-man committee to reposition the party in the state.

The committee which is chaired by Professor Isaac Adewole, a former Minister of Health is tasked with formulating and recommending steps to be taken to reconcile and rehabilitate the party structure, administration and activities in the state.

The APC had lost three Senatorial seats, nine House of Representatives and all but one of the 26 member House of Assembly seats.

Also, the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye vowed that party members involved in Anti-Party activities would be dealt with.

In their reaction to the development, the Osun Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in a statement by its Caretaker Chairman, Akindele Adekunle alleged that APC’s loss in the general elections was a result of its monumental failures.

The Osun PDP also denied that the reversal in the fortune of the APC was caused by Osun stakeholders.

While calling on former Governor Oyetola to leave the PDP out of his woes, Adekunle said, “blaming its woeful performance in recent elections in the state on assumed connivance of some APC stakeholders with the PDP, called into question, the leadership and mental stamina of the ousted former governor.

“If anything, Mr Gboyega Oyetola should be bold enough and come out clean to accept his failure during his time as governor, stoop on all kneels and apologize to the people for his discretional failure in office.”