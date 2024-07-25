Osun NNPP Announces Primary Election Dates, Emphasizes Youth Inclusion

The Osun State chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has announced the dates for its primary elections in preparation for the upcoming local government election. The party expressed its commitment to accommodating aspiring youths.

In a statement issued by Chairman Dr. Tosin Odeyemi and Acting Secretary Ayegbaju Celestina in Osogbo on Thursday, the party highlighted the need for fresh blood to address the various challenges facing Nigeria’s economy.

The party stated: “Now that the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) has directed political parties interested in participating in the forthcoming council polls to hold their primaries between July 22nd, 2024, and August 23rd, 2024, our party has resolved to field capable candidates in all local governments across the state.

“We have written to inform OSSIEC that our party’s primary for nominations of chairmanship and councillorship candidates will hold between August 22nd and 23rd, 2024.

“Knowing fully well that the destiny of our people at the grassroots depends on the kind of leadership they have at the council level, we want to make a change.

We believe that when youths are given ample opportunity to serve their people, things will work out smoothly as expected and there will be unprecedented development.

They will have enough strength to paddle the affairs of the local governments, which will, in turn, make life better for the masses.

“NNPP, as a party, believes in the ability of our youths to lead, hence the need to compel sincere youths who are interested in leading their local governments to join our party so as to participate in the party primary.

We believe that OSSIEC will conduct a free, fair, and credible election to change people’s initial wrong perception of the commission.

“Osun NNPP will surely shock the ruling party as we have mobilized our members, both old and new, towards winning in the February 22, 2025, local government election.”

InfoStride News recalls that OSSIEC Chairman Hashim Abioye recently announced that the local government election in the state is slated for February 22, 2025.

Abioye also revealed that the commission plans to recruit electoral officers and assistant electoral officers in preparation for the poll.