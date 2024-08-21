Osun NNPP Chairman Urges Power Shift from APC and PDP, Calls for New Leadership in Nigeria

The Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Osun State, Tosin Odeyemi, has delivered a scathing critique of the nation’s two major political parties, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Osogbo, Odeyemi argued that both parties have failed Nigeria and called for a new, competent leadership to steer the country away from its current challenges.

Odeyemi expressed deep concern over the state of the nation, pointing out that the best efforts of the APC and PDP have not only fallen short but have also exacerbated the country’s problems.

He urged Nigerians to embrace a new political dawn, stressing the urgent need for change as the 2027 election cycle approaches.

“It is evident that the APC and PDP have exhausted their potential, and yet, Nigeria remains trapped in economic and social turmoil,” Odeyemi remarked.

“The time has come for us to seek out fresh, competent leadership that can address the pressing issues facing our nation.

The current economic crisis could have been averted if our leaders had been honest and courageous enough to tackle the cabals that have held this country hostage.”

The NNPP chairman’s statement reflects growing discontent with the status quo, as many Nigerians continue to grapple with widespread poverty, unemployment, and insecurity.

Odeyemi criticised the leadership of both major parties, blaming them for the country’s dire situation and the pervasive sense of hopelessness among the populace.

“We have given the PDP and APC ample time to prove themselves, and what have they delivered? Hunger, instability, and a lack of direction,” he lamented.

“We have witnessed their best, and it has only led us deeper into despair. It is time for a new chapter in Nigeria’s political history.”

Odeyemi’s call for a shift in leadership comes at a critical juncture as the nation prepares for the 2027 general elections.

He urged Nigerians to focus on electing leaders with integrity—individuals capable of making bold and transformative decisions without being swayed by personal interests or the influence of powerful elites.

“Nigeria is in desperate need of a leader who can stand firm against corruption and make decisions that benefit the entire nation, not just a select few,” Odeyemi asserted.

“This is a call for all Nigerians to rethink their choices and consider leaders who have the nation’s best interests at heart. We cannot afford to continue on the same path that has led us to this point.”

The NNPP chairman also emphasised the importance of unity and collective action in bringing about the desired change.

He called on Nigerians to rise above partisan politics and focus on the bigger picture—restoring the nation’s dignity and prosperity.

“Now, more than ever, we need to come together as one people with a shared goal: to rebuild our country and secure a better future for our children.

This requires electing leaders who are not only competent but also committed to the principles of justice, fairness, and equity,” he said.

Odeyemi’s remarks have resonated with many who are frustrated by the current state of affairs in Nigeria.

His appeal for a new political dawn is a reminder that the power to effect change lies in the hands of the electorate.

As the 2027 elections draw nearer, the NNPP is positioning itself as a viable alternative to the APC and PDP, offering a fresh perspective and a promise of genuine leadership.

In conclusion, Odeyemi’s statement is not just a critique of the APC and PDP but a clarion call for all Nigerians to demand more from their leaders.

It is a call to action, urging citizens to seize the opportunity to elect leaders who will not only serve the people but also steer the nation towards a brighter, more prosperous future.

The NNPP, under Odeyemi’s leadership, appears ready to champion this cause and provide the much-needed change that Nigerians are yearning for.