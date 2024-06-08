Civil Society Coalition Urges Peter Obi to Respect Election Outcome

A coalition of civil society organizations, under the auspices of the Middle-Belt Pan Nigerian Forum, has called on the Labour Party candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, to respect the outcome of the 2023 Nigerian general elections and move on.

The coalition’s statement follows Obi’s repeated criticisms of the 2023 presidential election results.

On Saturday, reacting to South Africa’s presidential election, Obi condemned the 2023 Nigerian election, citing fraud and widespread irregularities.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Obi wrote: “Nigeria’s 2023 election, with less than 30% voter turnout, over 60% of the polling stations starting late, and no diaspora voting, was plagued by allegations of fraud and widespread irregularities, all forms of glitches, despite an enormous expenditure to the tune of about a billion dollars (direct allocation of =N=313 billion and donor agencies support).

With about 60% voter turnout, over 90% of polling stations opening on time, allowing diaspora voting, the results and updates were real-time without any form of technical glitches during the election.”

In a statement issued on Sunday by Dr. Danladi Ceceko, the group’s spokesperson, the coalition asserted that the election results, which saw the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), reflected the wishes of the Nigerian people.

“It is evident for all to see that the 2023 general elections, especially the presidential poll, were among the freest and most transparent in our history.

The outcome, upheld by the Supreme Court, is a true representation of the will of Nigerians, and it is time for all participants to accept the results and move forward,” Ceceko said.

The coalition accused Obi of undermining the country’s institutions, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Supreme Court.

“It is quite unfortunate that Mr. Peter Obi would discredit our institutions like INEC and the Supreme Court, which validated the credible elections conducted by INEC,” he added.

Ceceko questioned why politicians who criticized INEC called for the State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) to be disbanded and for INEC to conduct local government elections instead.

“Local government elections administered by SIECs are often fraught with irregularities and manipulation, according to these advocates.

It is evident that the political elite who frequently malign the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are often the same ones who oversee the worst elections in the country through the State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs),” he stated.

The coalition also challenged Obi’s comparison of the Nigerian electoral process to that of South Africa, noting that South African elections also faced challenges and technical glitches, including 579 petitions with 20 political parties rejecting the result.

“We really need Mr. Peter Obi to do his due diligence and research before comparing INEC to other countries’ electoral bodies.

The South African election also experienced technical glitches, which were well-documented,” Ceceko said.

The coalition urged Nigerians to respect their institutions and work together to improve the electoral process, rather than disparaging them.

“It is hypocritical of Mr. Peter Obi to claim that the election which brought Governor Alex Otti of Abia was credible and transparent, while asserting that the election he lost was marred by irregularities.

It is worth noting that both elections were conducted by the same INEC under the leadership of Prof. Mahmud Yakubu.

Furthermore, it is important to remind Mr. Peter Obi that he is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, beneficiaries of the very institutions he is currently maligning.

It was the same Supreme Court that restored his allegedly stolen mandate in 2003. Additionally, it was the same INEC that conducted the election that secured his second term victory in Anambra,” Ceceko noted.

The coalition argued that technical glitches during electoral processes were normal occurrences worldwide and that such issues did not necessarily invalidate the outcome as a reflection of the will of the people.