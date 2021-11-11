Osun PDP Brokers Peace, Nominates Embattled Former Chairman As South West Vice

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Osun State Chapter has nominated Olasoji Adagunodo, the embattled party chairman of the party in the state for the position of National Vice Chairman, South West.

This decision was contained in a letter addressed to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, a copy of which was made available to the media on Thursday.

Adagunodo’s nomination was arrived at after an extensive meeting of the Osun PDP elders and leaders which held at the Okuku residence of Olagunsoye Oyinlola, a former Osun State governor on Thursday.

In the letter, the State Executive Committee of the Osun PDP indicates that it had nominated Olasoji Adagunodo as a replacement for the position National Vice Chairman, South West Zone which was vacated by Ambassador Taofeeq Arapaja.

It also indicated that the decision to nominate Adagunodo was approved by all the leaders and elders caucus in a meeting which held at the residence of the former governor.

Part of the decision arrived at the meeting is the withdrawal of all pending court cases bordering on the leadership of the party in Osun, adding that an amicable resolution to all the leadership disputes of the state chapter of the party has been arrived at.

“We have seriously considered and put the progress of Osun State Chapter of PDP into consideration and taking into cognizance, the fact that we have election in the next few months and also that we have a new wave of peace by bringing everybody together and by making sure that the crises that have been bedeviling the Osun State chapter of PDP in the last three years come to an end,” the letter concluded.

Adagunodo will now occupy the seat vacated by the Deputy National Chairman (South), Ambassador Taofeeq Arapaja.