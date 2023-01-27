Osun tribunal removes Adeleke as governor

The Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo has upturned the victory of Governor Ademola Adeleke at the July 16, 2022 governorship polls.

Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had petitioned the victory of Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on two grounds of over-voting and certificate forgery.

The tribunal led by Justice Tertsea Kume in delivering its judgment had held that all documents by the petitioner (Oyetola) are valid and legitimate and the motion to reject them by Adeleke has been dismissed.

It also held that Governor Ademola Adeleke is academically qualified to contest as Osun governor.

The tribunal while noting that APC’s claim of overvoting was not complete, agreed that there was evidence of overvoting in the July 16 guber election.

“After deducting invalid votes due to overvoting, Adegboyega Oyetola scored 314, 931 while Governor Ademola Adeleke scored 290, 666, the Tribunal held.”

The tribunal, therefore, ruled that governor Ademola Adeleke was not validly elected.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been ordered to withdraw Adeleke’s certificate of return.