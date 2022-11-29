Osun: You’re resilient – Peter Obi reacts as Adeleke becomes gov

The Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has described the newly inaugurated Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, as dogged and resilient.

Obi made the remark while wishing Adeleke a fruitful and productive tenure as governor.

He congratulated Adeleke on his victory and inauguration as the sixth governor of Osun State.

Adeleke, an uncle to popular singer, Davido, was inaugurated as the governor of Osun State on Sunday.

The Labour Party flagbearer urged Adeleke to serve the people of the State.

In a series of tweets, Obi wrote: “I congratulate the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke @AAdeleke_01, on his inauguration and formal commencement of the elected mandate of his people.

“I salute the doggedness and resilience of Governor Adeleke, and wish him a fruitful and productive tenure, in the service of his people. -PO”

The newly inaugurated governor defeated his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, during the July 16 governorship election in the State.

He won the election as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, after losing out in the 2018 gubernatorial election.