Oyetola insists he won Osun governorship election

Osun Governor Gboyega Oyetola said he would reclaim his mandate at the governorship election petition tribunal.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain maintained that he won the July 16 poll.

He spoke on Saturday during the 31st Iragbiji day in Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of the state.

Oyetola expressed optimism that he would grace the 32nd celebration as the governor.

“By the special grace of Allah, In Sha Allah, I shall grace this occasion next year, still as the Osun Governor.

“I have no doubt in my mind that I shall reclaim my mandate”, NAN quoted him saying.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Ademola Adeleke the winner of the election.

Adeleke polled 403,271 votes against 375,027 Oyetola got.

Oyetola and the APC are challenging results from 749 polling units in 10 LGAs over alleged electoral malpractices.