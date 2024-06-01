Police Vow to Apprehend Killers of Soldiers in Abia State

The Abia State Police have pledged to capture those responsible for the killing of soldiers at Obikabia junction, Ogbor Hill, in Aba.

State Commissioner of Police, CP Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, made this commitment during an expanded meeting of the State Security Council and the newly inaugurated members of the Abia Security Advisory Council in Umuahia.

Onwuemelie condemned the incident, describing it as unfortunate and cowardly.

“The point is that it is a very unfortunate incident, and it is highly condemnable and, indeed, cowardly,” Onwuemelie stated.

InfoStride News had reported that unknown gunmen attacked a military checkpoint at Obikabia junction on Thursday morning, killing five soldiers.

Onwuemelie assured that security agencies, the government of Abia State, and all well-meaning Nigerians are committed to ensuring such incidents do not recur. He emphasized that the law would take its course.

“All I can tell you is that the security agencies, the government of Abia State, and all well-meaning Nigerians feel very bad about what happened, and everything that needs to be done will be done to ensure that it doesn’t happen again,” he said. “And even as it happens, the course of the law will take place.”

He urged residents to go about their lawful businesses without fear of molestation, noting that no society is completely immune from security breaches, even the most developed ones.

“Every now and then, there is no society that is completely immune from security breaches, even the most developed climes.

So, no matter what happens, we must go about our business, and we must also continue to improve on what we have put in place to ensure that things don’t get out of hand,” he added.

Onwuemelie disclosed that the council would continue to engage with stakeholders to enhance the capacity of various security agencies to fulfill their mandates.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Commander Macdonald Uba (rtd), also expressed his sorrow over the soldiers’ deaths and assured that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.