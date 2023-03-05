Oyo guber: Labour Party members in disarray as chairman endorses PDP’s Makinde

The Oyo State chapter of Labour Party has been engulfed in another crisis over the alleged endorsement of Governor Seyi Makinde.

Makinde is seeking a second term on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

InfoStride News learnt that Sodiq Atayese, chairman of the Labour Party, and some chieftains in the state had allegedly endorsed the governor.

The chairman of the party and his colleagues made the announcement at the weekend in Ibadan.

He enjoined members of the party to vote for Makinde during the 11th March election, despite his party having its own gubernatorial candidate.

But, the gubernatorial candidate of the party, Tawfiq Tayo Akinwale, in his reaction, described the alleged endorsement as unfortunate.

Akinwale in a statement obtained by the media on Monday, said that he received the news of the alleged endorsement with great shock.

“I want to appreciate you all for your doggedness and support so far, we have been able to come this far because of your support and prayers, and by God’s grace, our efforts will be crowned with success at the polls.

“I am addressing you at this press time based on information made available to me that the Oyo State Labour Party Chairman, Sodiq Atayese will be leading some candidates of the party to declare support for the outgoing governor Seyi Makinde of the PDP ahead of the March 11, 2023 governorship election.

“It is with great shock that I received this information and I totally dissociate myself from and outrightly condemn such a callous move.

“I, Tawfiq Tayo Akinwale hereby declare and reemphasize that I did not and will not step down for any candidate or party be it outgoing Seyi Makinde or any other person.

“I want to advise anyone planning to sell out the struggles, efforts, resources, time, and sweats of many of my ardent supporters and lovers of the Labour Party to quickly cancel such plans to avert the anger of God upon them,” he said.

InfoStride News gathered that thousands of members of LP are currently at the crossroads over who to support during the forthcoming gubernatorial election due to what is currently happening in the party.

With the alleged endorsement and the counter reaction by the gubernatorial candidate, our correspondent learnt that many of the members of the party are currently in disarray.