Paid Media Are Going All Out To Spread Lies About Me – Hilda Dokubo

Nollywood veteran, Hilda Dokubo has come out to react to reports that she was suspended from Labour Party. She recently had her say via her Instagram page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, the reports are not true, and they are the handiwork of paid media who are hell-bent on spreading lies about her.

Hilda added that at no point was she suspended by the party, and she remains the chairman of the Labour Party, Rivers State.

Her words, “Thank God my parents raised me well, otherwise the things king of structure has tried these few days… thieves wanted to dress me in their dirty coat.

I was never suspended. Everybody in that publication is a non-Labour Party member because the Labour Party has a register and we know all our members, especially in Asarito torí which is a small community. So these are all PDP boys carrying out the instructions of their master.

So the question would be why? For over 30 years, I have worked in Nollywood with no blemish, no scandal. I have worked for 10 years with international organizations. Not one day was it mentioned that I took anything. Because my work is heavy on integrity and honour. Those are the things they investigate before any job is given to you.

When they say you venture into politics, you get into murky water. This is corruption pushing back. This is why I am doing this broadcast this may just be one of several that would come. So let me preempt you.

My lovers we have work to do. We are doing revalidation of membership and registering members, strengthening our wards. Stay focused do not get distracted. When people try to bribe you and you refuse to be bribed, they threaten you and you refuse to be threatened. They are most definitely going to look for a way to hurt you.

At no time was I suspended. Had no time to have any dealings with money. We do not have money. I am the chairman of the Labour Party Rivers state, not a financial secretary or treasurer, I am not even an executive of ward 3. So I think they missed the point out there. So we go back to work.”