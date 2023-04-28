    Login
    Pak court dismisses Imran Khan’s petitions against anti-corruption agency

    A two-member Islamabad High Court bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Babar Sattar on Thursday declared the petitions ineffective.

    Pakistan PM Imran Khan
    Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

    A top court here has dismissed the petitions filed by ousted prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) call-up notices in the Toshakhana corruption case.

