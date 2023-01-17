Pak EC suspends 271 lawmakers for not submitting financial statements

Pakistan’s top election body has suspended the membership of 271 lawmakers across the country for not submitting their statements of assets and liabilities.

The statements have to be filed by December 31 every year, and the lawmakers were directed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to submit their financial statements up to June 30, 2022, by January 16, 2023. It also warned that failing to submit the financial statements would result in the suspension of their respective memberships.

The ECP said on Monday that those targeted include 136 Members of the National Assembly, 21 senators, and 114 Members of Provincial Assemblies.