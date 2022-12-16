Palmeiras Helped Me Achieve My Footballing Dreams – Endrick

Real Madrid has confirmed that a deal has been agreed for them to sign highly-rated Brazilian teenager, Endrick from Palmeiras. The club recently had its say via a press statement, and fans have been reacting.

According to the player, he can only thank Palmeiras for offering him everything necessary to become the person he is today on and off the pitch.

Endrick added that he appreciates his ex-club for helping him to accomplish several of his dreams in football.

His words, “I thank Palmeiras for offering me everything necessary to become what I am today, for helping me to accomplish several of the my dreams and for respecting my desire and that of my family to make another dream come true,” Endrick told Palmeiras’ official website. Until I join Real Madrid, I will continue to dedicate myself, as I have always dedicated myself, to being able to offer Palmeiras even more on the field: more goals, more victories, more titles and even more joy for our fans.”