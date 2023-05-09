Pan-Igbo group carpets APC over zoning, nomination of 10th NASS leadership

A pan-Igbo sociopolitical group, the South East Revival Group (SERG), has frowned at the incoming executive’s interference in the choice of the elective leadership of the 10th National Assembly.

In its reaction to the nomination of individuals as preferred lawmakers for various elective legislative offices in the incoming National Assembly, SERG, in a statement signed by its President and National Coordinator, Chief Willy Ezugwu, noted: “The list released by the APC shows clearly that the party has learnt no lesson from its politics of exclusion since 2015.”

InfoStride News recalls that APC NWC announced Akpabio and Abass for Senate president and Speaker respectively, on Monday.

The group urged opposition lawmakers and the “excluded North Central to work together with other aggrieved political blocs to elect leaders of the 10th National Assembly based on competence, justice, and equity.”

SERG declared: “The announcement of the zoning arrangement after so-called consultations and meetings held with the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, and other stakeholders is an effort to impose a rubber stamp of national legislative leadership on the lawmakers.

“Micro-zoning the elective offices to individuals has tactically arm-twisted the members of the National Assembly and denied them the constitutionally guaranteed right to choose their leaders from among themselves.

“The party threw justice, equity and the rule of law to the wind by not only excluding the South East from the Senate Presidency but also gave zero allocation of elective slots to the North Central zone.

“We, therefore, call on the opposition parties and the excluded regions to form a formidable alliance and elect principal officers of the 10th National Assembly in the interest of good governance and the well-being of the masses.”