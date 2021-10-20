Parallel Excos: We Will Arrest Those Polarising Our Party – Rivers APC

The newly elected state Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Chris Finebone has reacted to the emergence of a parallel executive committee of the APC in the state.

Finebone threatened that the party will get security agencies to arrest ” impersonators” in the party.

The threat comes a day after party members loyal to Sen. Magnus Abe held an event in Port Harcourt where they declared that Ben Golden Chioma had been elected as the Chairman of the party in the state through a parallel Congress.

They, however, did not disclose the date or venue for the said congress.

Discrediting the position of Sen. Abe’s faction of the party, the publicity secretary-elect of the party, Finebone explained that, “it’s is not in the mouth of anyone to declare himself or herself a state Chairman or officer of a political party at a press conference.

“The chairman and any officers of a political party whether at the ward, local government or state level emerge in a proper congress held in the full view of everyone, especially the media and security agents.

“Please be guided that as soon as our inauguration is done, we will liaise with APC national and get security agents to go after any impersonators of our great party in Rivers state.

“We have more serious issues to tackle than trading words or being distracted by a bunch of jokers who have run their ship aground due to inordinate ambition, betrayal and greed”.