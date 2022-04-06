Parents Must Lead Their Kids To God Early – Rotimi

Hollywood actor, Akinosho Olurotimi has come out to say that parents should learn to lead their kids to God by example. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

The proud father simply took to Instagram today to share a photo of him kneeling to pray, with his son imitating his pose beside him.

His words, “Lead by example. Start them early with God conversations.”

WOW.