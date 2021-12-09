Pastors That Collect Tithes From Fraudsters Should Also Be Questioned – Daddy Freeze

Popular media personality, Daddy Freeze has come out to react to the news of EFCC declaring Investment company owner, Maxwell Chizi Odum wanted. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, EFCC doesn’t have to sweat much because the pastor who collected tithes from Chizi should provide his whereabouts.

LOL.

Ifedayo Olarinde (born 6 May 1976), popularly known as Daddy Freeze, is a Nigerian broadcaster and radio talk show host.

Ifedayo Olarinde was born in Cluj-Napoca, Romania to a Nigerian father and a Romanian mother. He spent most of his growing years in Ibadan, Oyo State, where he attended the International School. He has a degree in sociology from the University of Ibadan.

Freeze started his radio career in 1996 with the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), Ibadan and joined Cool FM in 2001 working in radio presenting, television and general entertainment. He is a senior broadcaster at Cool FM Lagos.

He is also an event compere. He has hosted a number of music concerts, comedy shows and Nollywood premieres in Nigeria, Ghana and the United Kingdom.