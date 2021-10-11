    Login
    Subscribe

    Pay our minimum wage arrears – polytechnic staff union to FG

    Business Matters By No Comments1 Min Read

    The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has urged the FG and state governments to pay outstanding arrears of the minimum wage to its members as contained in the Memorandum of Action (MoA).

    ASUP
    ASUP

    This was disclosed in a statement by the Union’s National Publicity Secretary Mr Abdullahi Yelwa, on Sunday in Bauchi, after its 101st Regular ASUP National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade, Ogun State.

    They revealed that there have been delays in the approval of its N15 billion Revitalisation Fund, nonpayment of salaries to its members in some state-owned institutions, and non-commencement of the renegotiation of the 2010 agreement.

    ASUP equally expressed dismay at recent reports of infractions in the process of appointment of Principal Officers in Federal Polytechnics and some state-owned polytechnics in disregard to the provisions in the extant laws.

    See also  FG Distributes More Relief Items To Displaced Persons In Chibok

    The union particularly noted the events at the Federal Polytechnics, Ekowe, Offa and Mubi, where the process of appointment of Rectors was flawed, leading to the shortlisting of unqualified persons.

     

    Credit:- Nairametrics

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News