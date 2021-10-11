Pay our minimum wage arrears – polytechnic staff union to FG

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has urged the FG and state governments to pay outstanding arrears of the minimum wage to its members as contained in the Memorandum of Action (MoA).

This was disclosed in a statement by the Union’s National Publicity Secretary Mr Abdullahi Yelwa, on Sunday in Bauchi, after its 101st Regular ASUP National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade, Ogun State.

They revealed that there have been delays in the approval of its N15 billion Revitalisation Fund, nonpayment of salaries to its members in some state-owned institutions, and non-commencement of the renegotiation of the 2010 agreement.

ASUP equally expressed dismay at recent reports of infractions in the process of appointment of Principal Officers in Federal Polytechnics and some state-owned polytechnics in disregard to the provisions in the extant laws.

The union particularly noted the events at the Federal Polytechnics, Ekowe, Offa and Mubi, where the process of appointment of Rectors was flawed, leading to the shortlisting of unqualified persons.

Credit:- Nairametrics