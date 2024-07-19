PDP Accuses APC of Orchestrating Violence in Benin Leading to Police Officer’s Death

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of being behind the violence that resulted in the death of a police officer in Benin City, the capital of Edo State, on Thursday.

In a statement by its spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP called on the police to investigate reports that the violence stemmed from the reckless demonstration of force by thugs allegedly mobilized by the APC gubernatorial candidate, Monday Okpebholo, and allied prominent politicians.

The PDP claimed these thugs accompanied Okpebholo from the Benin Airport into the city to intimidate and instill fear in the citizens.

Ologunagba stated, “The rush by the APC to point fingers at some agencies of the Edo State Government even before any investigation exposes APC’s desperation to cover its complicity in the violence.”

He further added, “The PDP invites Nigerians to note that the preponderance of pictorial and video evidence shows that the groups and thugs in the vicinity of the attack were mobilized by the APC and the said prominent politicians, as evident in the boasting of the thugs before the unleashing of mayhem on innocent citizens.”

Ologunagba asserted that the evidence attests to the fact that no security agency of the Edo State Government or any group connected to it was present at the scene of the attack.

He emphasized that the state government did not mobilize any group to the airport, its neighborhood, or any part of the city at that time.

“It is instructive to state that the only entities that would want to cause crisis and instill fear in the people ahead of the Edo State governorship election are the APC and its allying politicians, who are frustrated that the APC has no prospect in the election given that it is stuck with an unqualified candidate,” Ologunagba added.

The PDP demanded that the Inspector General of Police immediately invite and question those whose agents and supporters were seen with thugs at the Benin Airport prior to the attack, as evident in the videos and pictures.

The party also urged the police to take every necessary step to ensure the maintenance of peace and order in Edo State, especially given the APC’s alleged schemes to cause mayhem in the state.

The PDP charged its supporters and the people of Edo State not to be deterred in their support for its candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo.