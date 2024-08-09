PDP Akwa Ibom to Hold Chapter Congresses for Executive Elections

The Akwa Ibom State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has scheduled its Chapter Congresses for Saturday, August 10, 2024, across all 31 local government areas of the state.

The congresses aim to elect new Chapter Executive Committee members, in line with the party’s constitutional provisions and the guidelines set forth by the National Headquarters.

The announcement was made by the state publicity secretary of the PDP, Borono Bassey, who issued a statement on Friday detailing the procedure for the upcoming elections.

Bassey emphasised that the congresses are a crucial step in ensuring the democratic process within the party, adhering to the established electoral framework.

According to Bassey, the election will involve candidates who have been screened and cleared to contest for positions within their respective Local Government Areas.

These candidates are encouraged to present themselves at their local PDP offices by 10:00 a.m. on the day of the congress.

This timing is critical to ensure that the process begins promptly and runs smoothly.

The electoral process will be overseen by a select group of Ad-hoc delegates who were elected during the recent Ward Congresses.

Only these three Ad-hoc delegates from each ward will form the Electoral College responsible for the elections at the Chapter Congress.

This measure aims to streamline the electoral process and maintain focus on delegates who have been actively involved in party activities at the grassroots level.

The statement read in part: “The Akwa Ibom State Chapter hereby informs all party members that the Chapter Congress to elect Chapter Executive Committee Members will take place on Saturday, August 10, 2024.

The congresses will be held in all 31 Local Government Areas across Akwa Ibom State.”

It further noted: “Please be aware that only the three Ad-hoc Delegates recently elected at the Ward Congresses will constitute the Electoral College for this Congress.”

Bassey also urged all stakeholders and party members to conduct themselves in an orderly fashion to ensure that the congresses are held in a peaceful, fair, and credible manner.

This call for decorum is intended to foster a positive atmosphere during the elections and to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

The PDP’s move to conduct these congresses reflects its commitment to democratic principles and its dedication to ensuring that its leadership positions are filled through a transparent and inclusive process.

By following the party’s guidelines and adhering to the timetable provided, the PDP aims to reinforce its organisational structure at the chapter level and strengthen its overall effectiveness as it prepares for future political challenges.

The outcome of these congresses will be pivotal for the party, setting the stage for future activities and strategic decisions at both the local and state levels.

As the party gears up for the elections, all eyes will be on how the process unfolds and whether it will set a precedent for future internal elections within the PDP and beyond.