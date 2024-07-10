PDP Campaign Director Urges Independence from External Influence in Edo Guber

Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, the Director-General of the Asue/Ogie Campaign Council, stated on Tuesday that no political party in Edo State should rely on external influence to win the upcoming September 21, 2024, governorship election.

During a solidarity march in support of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate Asue Ighodalo, Iduoriyekemwen emphasized the importance of internal support and commitment.

He led the march alongside other council members, including the party’s flag bearer, Ighodalo, and his running mate, Osarodion Ogie.

Iduoriyekemwen noted that President Bola Tinubu has consistently been at the forefront of the fight for democracy in Nigeria.

He urged the people of Edo State to remain steadfast and vote for the PDP candidate, while accusing the opposition party of attempting to distract the public with a court judgment, which he claimed would not stand.

Addressing the crowd, Asue Ighodalo encouraged supporters to back the PDP in the upcoming election.

“By the grace of God, by September, when you people would have voted for me and Ogie, more upward movement will come,” he said. Ighodalo urged everyone to remain strong, happy, and unafraid, assuring them that God is in control and emphasizing the importance of having their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ready for the election.

“We will vote for PDP to ensure that the votes are counted and we will follow it to the collation centre until we are announced the winner and the state will continue to prosper,” Ighodalo added.

Other prominent PDP members at the rally included Rev. Olu Martins, Deputy Director of Media and Publicity for the PDP Governorship Campaign Council, Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly Hon. Blessing Agbebaku, and PDP lawmakers in the House.