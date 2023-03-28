PDP chair, Ayu steps aside

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has relieved the embattled National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, of his position.

The leadership of the PDP replaced Ayu with one of his deputies, Amb Umar Damagum.

This is contained in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, on Tuesday.

Ologunagba said the party, after careful consideration of the Court Order and in line with Section 45 (2) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), the NWC resolved that the Deputy National Chairman (North) His Excellency, Amb. Umar Ililya Damagum assumes the National Chairmanship of our Party in an acting capacity.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at an emergency meeting today, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, acknowledged the Order of the Benue State High Court, dated March 27, 2023, with regards to the Chairmanship position of our great party.

“After careful consideration of the Court Order and in line with Section 45 (2) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), the NWC resolved that the Deputy National Chairman (North), His Excellency, Amb. Umar Ililya Damagum assumes the National Chairmanship of our Party in an acting capacity with effect from today, Tuesday, March 28, 2023,” part of the statement read.

InfoStride News reported that the Benue PDP Ward Executive Committee suspended Ayu for alleged anti-party activities and for failing to pay his membership dues.

Following Ayu’s suspension, a party member from Benue Terhide Utaan, before Justice W. I Kpochi of the State High Court, obtained the order stopping Ayu from parading himself as the national chairman of the party.

He argued that it was wrong for Ayu to continue as the PDP chair, insisting that such a move would further cause chaos.

Recall also that in the build-up to the 2023 general elections, Ayu faced calls to leave his position as the party’s chairman.

A group of governors in the party called G5, led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, repeatedly demanded his resignation from the position.

The G5 argued that since the party’s presidential candidate for the election, Atiku Abubakar, is from northern Nigeria, Ayu, who is from the same region, should pave the way for a southerner to assume the office.