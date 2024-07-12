PDP Completes Payments for Nomination Forms Ahead of Kwara Local Council Polls

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State has completed all payments for nomination forms for its chairmanship and councilorship candidates ahead of the upcoming local council elections on September 21.

In a statement issued on Thursday in Ilorin, the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Olusegun Olusola Adewara, announced that the PDP has paid approximately N25 million to meet the procedures outlined by the Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWASIEC).

The payments cover the nomination forms for all 16 Local Government Area (LGA) chairmanship candidates and 193 councilorship candidates fielded by the party.

“The payment of N24,900,000 was made to the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS), and receipts of payments have been issued to the party’s leadership,” the statement read.

“They have now proceeded to the KWASIEC office to obtain forms on behalf of all its candidates.”

KWASIEC had previously set the prices for nomination forms at N350,000 for chairmanship positions and N100,000 for councilorship positions, despite an earlier agreement setting the fees at N200,000 and N50,000, respectively.

The party also noted that in addition to the nomination form fees, each chairmanship candidate is required to pay N350,000 for tax clearance, while each councilorship candidate must pay N168,000.

Despite a court ruling indicating that KWASIEC acted outside the law by imposing fees on its nomination forms, the PDP reaffirmed its commitment to participating in the forthcoming local government elections.

The party emphasized its dedication to addressing the current hardship and misgovernance in Kwara State.